A preview of Sunday’s Liverpool vs Manchester United match

It’s a hot one!

Liverpool vs Manchester United at Anfield this Sunday in this much anticipated English Premier League fixture.

The game can be seen live on cable TV in Jamaica at 11.30 a.m.

Last week, Liverpool beat Spurs which saw the team from Merseyside break the record for the best-ever start to a campaign going 20 games unbeaten with 12 Premier League consecutive victories.

Dominance

Last year, Jurgen Klopp’s men ran Manchester City a close second and won the European Champions League. This year, they are looking to win the Premier League and re-assert Liverpool’s dominance over English football.

When the two teams last met in October, it ended in a 1-1 draw with Adam Lallana cancelling out Marcus Rashford’s earlier goal.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s management, Manchester United will be looking for a top-four finish this year which will restore confidence in his leadership.

Already, this season, Manchester United have beaten title holders Manchester City, Chelsea and Spurs.

If they were to win Sunday’s game, it will prompt them to go on to finish the season strong and rebuild this young side to do even better next season under the Norwegian boss.

Build career

Manchester United will be without Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. Paul Pogba doesn’t seem keen to build his career at Manchester United and may well be looking to return to Italy.

At 34, Ashley Young is no longer required at Manchester United and has signed a six-month deal with Inter Milan for 1.5 million euro. He leaves Manchester United after joining the club in 2011.

The defender Harry Maguire will succeed Ashley Young as club captain.

Manchester United will be up against the deadly strike force of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

How will they cope? Can they keep them at bay? We will see.

One thing is for sure; the Kop will be in fine voice come Sunday.