‘A Quiet Place’ sequel ups the horror to a terrifying degree

Shhhhh! Silence is what’ll keep you alive…

Fans of the instant cult classic A Quiet Place were in for a treat on New Year’s Day as Paramount Studios released a teaser for the upcoming sequel.

Though not starring, director John Krasinski returns with the much-anticipated second instalment of the massively successful horror/fantasy thriller and BUZZ fam, Part II looks even more complex and terrifying.

Following on the events from the 2018 film, the Abbott family – Evelyn (Emily Blunt), hearing-impaired teenager Regan (played by Millicent Simmonds), young Marcus (Noah Jupe) and baby-in-tow – are forced to expose themselves to the elements and horrors of the outside world as their home goes up in flames.

Still, they must fight for survival in silence. As the family ventures into the unknown, they realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place: Part II’s teaser trailer has garnered over 19 million views since it premiered on YouTube last Wednesday – with horror fans hyped for the March 2020 release.

The preview starts by giving viewers a chance to see what the post-apocalyptic world looked like in the moment of chaos, with Evelyn pulling off a jaw-dropping performance yet again.

As the 2½-minute trailer continued, it becomes increasingly clear that the monsters are not the only thing to fear – people are just as dangerous, if not more.

“The people that are left, they’re not exactly people worth saving,”

The sequel also borrows the talents of Peaky Blinder’s Cillian Murphy and Blood Diamond star Djimon Hounsou.

Check out the trailer below: