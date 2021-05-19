A$AP Rocky says Rihanna is “The One”Wednesday, May 19, 2021
|
Rapper A$AP Rocky is in love y’all.
In an interview with GQ Magazine, A$AP spent a bit of time gushing over his girlfriend Rihanna, referring to the Bajan native as “the love of my life; my lady.”
When asked what it feels like to be in a relationship, A$AP Rocky said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”
“I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he added.
And it looks like our good sis RiRi feels the same about her boo. A source reportedly told people back in December that she was very happy in her relationship and the two were “inseperable”.
By all indications, A$ap Rocky is in this for the long haul, as he also shared his thoughts on starting a family, saying that fatherhood is “in my destiny, absolutely.” He said, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy