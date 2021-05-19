A$AP Rocky says Rihanna is “The One”

Rapper A$AP Rocky is in love y’all.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, A$AP spent a bit of time gushing over his girlfriend Rihanna, referring to the Bajan native as “the love of my life; my lady.”

When asked what it feels like to be in a relationship, A$AP Rocky said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

“I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he added.

And it looks like our good sis RiRi feels the same about her boo. A source reportedly told people back in December that she was very happy in her relationship and the two were “inseperable”.

By all indications, A$ap Rocky is in this for the long haul, as he also shared his thoughts on starting a family, saying that fatherhood is “in my destiny, absolutely.” He said, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”