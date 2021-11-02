Abihail Myrie gets baptised-Buju Banton’s daughter now a ‘child of God’

Abihail Myrie, the daughter of reggae veteran Buju Banton has been baptised.

The 21-year-old model shared the news via her Instagram account on Monday (November 1) and declared to her more than 63,000 followers that the day she was ‘born-again’, was the “best day” of her life.

“It has truly been an experience. One for the books! I’m happy that I was able to document it all. I’ve fought, learned, faced public humiliation, cried, got back up, listened and trusted God. All in the name of Christ. And I’m now I am home,” she captioned photos of her in a ‘pearly-white’ gown.

Just last month, Myrie was involved in a public feud with members of her family which she documented on social media. As allegations of abuse swirled, the popular socialite was even reported missing. As the missing person’s report made the rounds on social media, Myrie through her attorneys revealed that she was not missing and was only taking a breather in a safe space as she feared for her life.

Myrie’s mother, Lorna Strachan, also assured the public and the police that her daughter was safe and in contact with close friends and family.

And even as she continues to deal with those experiences, Myrie said they were necessary for her to embark on this new chapter in her life.

“It was rough. I won’t lie. I lost a lot of friends and family along the way-some that truly came at a surprise. But I had to lose. I couldn’t go forward with them. I wouldn’t be able to fulfill my purpose and share this testimony with you all,” her IG post continued. “I’ve been my most vulnerable self, stripped of all my layers both physical and emotional in order to gain what has been so much more fulfilling.”

Declaring herself a “Child of God”, Myrie expressed that the recent turmoil in her life “was all worth it” and that she is “better, stronger, much wiser” for having gone through the difficult patches.