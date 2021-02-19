About time! Spice to release first album after decade with label

Fans of dancehall star Spice are in for a treat with the pending release of her album,

The title comes from her longstanding issues with her label, VP Records, which has caused delays in putting out her much-anticipated album.

Spice came out strongly in 2018 against the music powerhouse for its lack of support in getting the album out. However, it seems fences have been mended and the project will be released soon.

“I’ve been signed to a label for ten years and now I’m finally dropping my 1st album….it’s gonna be called TEN” she disclosed to Robbo Ranx during an interview recently.

She further wrote on Instagram urging fans to assist with a date for release, “The gate pull, After ten years my album is finally “COMING SOON” All we need is a good release date from you below.”

So far, it has been reported the dancehall superstar will serve as producer of the effort and several high profile names are expected to lend their talents to tracks with Sean Paul’s name being touted as one such possible option.

Despite not releasing an official album, Spice has been really active on the music scene releasing a 2018 mixtape Captured in defiance of her label.