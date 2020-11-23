Abs-urd! Usain Bolt hysterically trolls Asafa Powell on birthday

Abs-urd! Usain Bolt hysterically trolls Asafa Powell on birthdayMonday, November 23, 2020
|
Asafa Powell is celebrating his birthday but not even that could stop former teammate Usain Bolt from trolling him on his special day.
Powell, the former 100-metre world record holder, turns 38 today, and has a lot to smile about, having had one of the most storied careers in athletics.
Called the â€˜Sub-10 Kingâ€™ for having gone under the magical 10-second barrier 97 times over his career â€“ the most of any athlete â€“ Powell served as an integral part of Jamaicaâ€™s senior team for a decade and a half.
But for Bolt, who eclipsed Asafaâ€™s record in May 2008, all those accolades didnâ€™t stop him from having a little fun with his friend on his birthday.
The double sprint world record holder shared a photo of himself and Bolt after their win in the sprint relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics. But itâ€™s the caption that did it for us though.
â€œStop holding ur breathe mi G for the abs @officialasafa Big up on your birthday,â€ Bolt shared.
Powell first became world record holder in Athens, Greece, when he in 9.77 seconds in 2005, beating Tim Montgomeryâ€™s 2002 record of 9.78. He later broke his own record in 2007 when he ran 9.74 seconds in Rieti, Italy.
He also has a Commonwealth 100m title in 2006 and two individual World Championship bronze medals, as well as numerous relay titles.
