Abs-urd! Usain Bolt hysterically trolls Asafa Powell on birthday

Asafa Powell is celebrating his birthday but not even that could stop former teammate Usain Bolt from trolling him on his special day.

Powell, the former 100-metre world record holder, turns 38 today, and has a lot to smile about, having had one of the most storied careers in athletics.

Called the â€˜Sub-10 Kingâ€™ for having gone under the magical 10-second barrier 97 times over his career â€“ the most of any athlete â€“ Powell served as an integral part of Jamaicaâ€™s senior team for a decade and a half.

But for Bolt, who eclipsed Asafaâ€™s record in May 2008, all those accolades didnâ€™t stop him from having a little fun with his friend on his birthday.

Stop holding ur breathe mi G for the abs Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜…â€” Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) @officialasafa Big up on ur birthday Ÿ™ŒŸ¿Ÿ’¯ pic.twitter.com/tedxDB2ZUcNovember 23, 2020

The double sprint world record holder shared a photo of himself and Bolt after their win in the sprint relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics. But itâ€™s the caption that did it for us though.

â€œStop holding ur breathe mi G for the abs @officialasafa Big up on your birthday,â€ Bolt shared.

Powell first became world record holder in Athens, Greece, when he in 9.77 seconds in 2005, beating Tim Montgomeryâ€™s 2002 record of 9.78. He later broke his own record in 2007 when he ran 9.74 seconds in Rieti, Italy.

He also has a Commonwealth 100m title in 2006 and two individual World Championship bronze medals, as well as numerous relay titles.