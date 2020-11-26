Accurate! 27 songs on Kabaka Pyramid’s ‘Immaculate’ mixtape

Jamaican entertainer

Kabaka Pyramid is really up to some serious business with the release of his mixtape,

Immaculate, that is loaded 27 tracks.

Easily, the songs could have created at least two albums, but Kabaka decided to treat fans to them in one project.

For the mixtape, the reggae artiste teamed up with DJ Max Glazer of Federation Sound. It contains some tracks that were previously released, as well as some new ones and several customized dubs.

Immaculate includes tracks like Kontraband Pt 2 featuring Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley, Never Trod Alone, General, Babylon Fallin and Mama Earth.

There are also collaborations with Runkus, Pressure Busspipe, Dre Island, Royal Blu, Medisun and Jane Macgizmo.

And with a project this massive, it is not surprising that a lot of producers played a part in its creation. Some of the people who worked on the album are Tip God, Ward 21, Jeremy Harding, Teflon Zincfence, LMR Pro and DJ Karim.

“Nuff love to all the producers who contributed music to the #Immaculate mixtape,” Kabaka said in an Instagram post on Thursday.