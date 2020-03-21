Acting bug? Spice and kids perform coronavirus skit

Acting bug? Spice and kids perform coronavirus skitSaturday, March 21, 2020
Hours before the Jamaican government announced a ban on
incoming flights, Spice and her two kids were having quite a bit of fun in Atlanta,
United States, with their coronavirus skit.
The three showed off their acting skills in a skit with Spiceâ€™s daughter, Nicholatoy, pretending to be sick and hungry. Thereafter, Spice and her son, Nicholas, tried to help her by providing the â€˜strangerâ€™ with food and a blanket.Â
However, that didnâ€™t get too far after Nicholatoy started coughing. Immediately after, she was ushered out quite unceremoniously.
The skit was captioned: â€œNo matter what, no coughing allowed.â€
Since being uploaded on Friday, the skit generated many comments and views, with persons saying it was hilarious.
Two hours after the fun and games, Spice got a shocker when the Jamaican government announced that no flights would be allowed into Jamaica after Saturday, March 21, at 11:59 p.m.
â€œSo how mi ago go back home,â€ Spice tweeted.
In response, many tried to comfort her while others had jokes.
â€œJah know moomaâ€¦ u haffi go disguise yuh self as All Spice cause a ongle products a enter di place,â€ one Twitter user said.
â€œTry again in October,â€ another added.
