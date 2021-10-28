Adam Levine explains ‘standoff-ish’ reaction to fan in viral video-says he was ‘startled’

American singer and musician, Adam Levine has come out to address his reaction to a fan who jumped on stage during the his Hollywood Bowl performance over the weekend. Footage of the moment has gone viral with many lashing out at the entertainer for displaying ‘snob-like’ tendencies.

In the TikTok video posted by user Luis Peñaloza (which has been viewed over 9 million times in the past 48 hours), a woman can be seen grabbing Levine’s arm and hugging him before she’s carried offstage by security. The Maroon 5 frontman could be seen with a surprised look plastered across his face as he shakes off the encounter. He appeared to have mouthed an expeltive as he walked away.

Some fans on social media were up in arms about his response highlighting that the entertainer needed to be a little more humble in the situation. Others defended Levine pointing out that it’s OK for artistes and celebrities to want their space and to establish boundaries.

Following the flood of criticism, Levine took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday to address the situation, hoping it would explain his reaction.

“I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don’t have a job. I say that all the time to our fans,” Levine shared. “To think that anyone would believe that I thought our fans were beneath us or less than us makes my stomach turn. That’s just not who I am.”

He then went on to explain that his reaction was as a result of shock, as he was caught off guard by the fan’s actions. “I just need you guys to know, I was really startled and sometimes when you’re startled, you have to shake it off and move on because I’m doing my job up there,” he expressed. “It’s what I pride myself on so I need to let you guys know what my heart is and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing on stage and the fans. I hope that we can all understand that.”

His explanation was accepted by some social media users who came to his defense highlighting that in that moment, Levine’s response was normal.