Adam Stewart ups the ante for Kingston’s hotels

The new AC Marriott Hotel on Lady Musgrave Road in Kingston is most definitely Adam Stewart’s baby.

The Deputy Chairman of the Sandals/ ATL Group of Companies has spent his life in the hotel business learning from his father, Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, the founder of Sandals.

Those lessons have been taken and modified for a new generation of which he will be at the vanguard and this is reflected in this new state-of-the-art city hotel.

AC Marriott Kingston is a 220-bedroom hotel sitting on a 155,000 square foot facility with 18,000 square feet of that designated to indoor/outdoor banqueting. Its main banqueting hall can seat 600 persons. Of all of Kingston’s hotels, the AC Marriot has the largest banqueting space.

The US$55 million hotel is infused with technology, with a cool feature being mobile check-in and a mobile key option from your handset. There is also a paging system connected to the waiter’s watch for the ordering of drinks.

For those with difficulties with sight or have impaired hearing, there are features on the doors that facilitate easy access to their room.

Adam and his team have thought of almost every convenience to make the guest experience as comfortable as possible. This speaks to the importance placed on service and customer satisfaction.

This is the game-changer for Kingston’s hotels.

Speaking with BUZZ, Adam said: “This is a business lifestyle hotel which is designed to operate within a price bracket. We again applied the Stewart-family business ethos which is to be always elevating the bar.

“This hotel is a place where people can hang out but can also do business. Most business hotels are places where you come in and sleep but this AC Marriott is all about lifestyle.”

European flair with a Jamaican touch best describes this stylish hotel. It oozes epicurean and artistic insouciance and as Adam says, “shows Jamaica can compete with the highest international standards”.

This is the first time the Stewart family has gone into a hotel project outside the resort concept.

“I saw a gap in the market which didn’t exist in Jamaica before the AC Marriott. Lifestyle and technology defines this new generation and I wanted to marry the two in creating a modern 21st-century hotel in the heart of Kingston,” Adam said. “We are creating our own space in the market and it’s a space I haven’t seen in Jamaica let alone Kingston.”