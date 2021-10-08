Adele addresses controversial Notting Hill Carnival photo – says she understands cultural appropriation backlash

When she posted a photo of her sporting bantu knots (chiney bumps) and a Jamaican flag-inspired bikini top, British mega-star, Adele created a social media firestorm. Discussions surrounding whether the photo was an example of cultural appropriation or appreciation buzzed on the Internet for several days.

Adele accused of cultural appropriation after posting carnival pic

At the time, the Someone Like You singer did not address the issue. However, more than a year later, in an interview with Vogue Magazine, the singer is admitting she understands why the infamous picture was viewed as appropriation.

“I could see comments being like, ‘the nerve to not take it down,’ which I totally get. But if I take it down, it’s me acting like it never happened,” she disclosed. “And it did. I totally get why people felt like it was appropriating”

The entertainer said at the time, she really just wanted to celebrate the Jamaican culture. She said the way of life of the Jamaican people are so ‘entwined’ in that of England’s, she felt she had no choice but to go dressed the way she did. “If you don’t go dressed to celebrate the Jamaican culture – and in so many ways we’re so entwined in that part of London – then it’s a little bit like, ‘What you coming for, then? she said admitting she didn’t exactly think it through.

“I didn’t read the f**king room,” she said adding that in some twisted way, the Universe repaid her for not doing her due diligence. “I was wearing a hairstyle that is actually to protect Afro hair. Ruined mine, obviously.”

Adele is getting ready to release her fourth album on October 15. She also spoke at length about the new music and what to expect.