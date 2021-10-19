Adele is back! Singer’s Easy On Me breaking streaming records everywhere

It’s been six years since the release of her last album but singing sensation, Adele is back – and in record-breaking form.

Within 24 hours of the release of her newest single, Easy On Me, the UK singer set a new record on Spotify for the most streams in a single day. The audio streaming company made the announcement via social media.

While Spotify did not divulge a precise figure of how many people listened on release day, “Easy on Me” stole the crown from K-pop boy band BTS which had held the top spot for most streams in one day for their single “Butter,” released in May 2021. According to Billboard, Spotify currently reaches 365 million monthly active users.

Easy On Me was released on Friday and is the first single to drop from her highly-anticipated album, 30 which is set to be released on November 19.

On Saturday, Amazon Music announced that the single had received “the most first-day Alexa song requests in Amazon Music history.”

This continues the artiste’s record-breaking streak as her previous album, 25 which was released back in 2015, had the highest first week sales in US album chart history – and included the hit “Hello” which became the fastest video to reach 1 billion views on YouTube.

It seems Easy On Me may be poised to shatter that YouTube record as well. In four days the song has amassed a whopping total of 81 million views on the popular streaming platform.

That’s a staggering 20 million views per day!

Describing music as her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life,” all of Adele’s albums are named after the age she was at the time of writing the music and of course, showcases the singer at different periods of maturity throughout her life.

It’s no secret that the entertainer has been going through a tumultuous few years as she has been navigating her divorce from Simon Konecki. The pair share a 9-year-old son named Angelo and have been separated since 2019 after seven years together.

During an Instagram Live with fans last week, the star was asked what the new album was about. Adele replied, “divorce babe, divorce.”

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Adele opened up about the divorce and its impact on her son.

“My son has had a lot of questions. Really good questions, really innocent questions, that I just don’t have an answer for. [like] ‘Why can’t you still live together?’” she told revealed adding that she struggled with anxiety as her marriage broke down.

“I definitely learnt a lot of tools in my therapy, but I also just go with it,” she said. “I find the anxiety gets worse when you try and get rid of it.”