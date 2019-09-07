Adele set to drop new album — fans excited

After months of going through a divorce British powerhouse, Adele is set and ready to release her new album. In April, it was announced that Adele was filing for divorce from her husband of seven years, Simon Konecki. They share a son, Angelo Adkins

Not an easy road for the singer but she told an inside source that she’s ready to make music for fans, she describes the process as therapeutic.

In may she celebrated her 31st birthday hinting to fans what to expect in her next album, she wrote in the caption, “This is 31… Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it.” “I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually.” Not sure if she hinted the name of the next album but she jokingly said, “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you, Chin up eh.”

Adele’s last album “25” was released in 2015 and created a massive impact selling 22 million copies worldwide.

An insider previously told ‘The Sun’ we can expect Adele’s fourth studio album Christmas 2019.