Adele shares album news and you won’t like it

Adele’s album releases have become global events, with

It’s no wonder fans have been clamouring for the Rolling in the Deep singer’s next project with her last album coming some five years ago. But it seems the wait for the British star’s follow-up will continue when she delivered some disheartening news yesterday, August 14.

Adele took to Instagram to share a book she just read, Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living by Glennon Doyle which she said made her feel “as if I just flew into my body for the very first time.”

View this post on Instagram If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot! .. “A good life is a hard life!” Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon ♥A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Aug 14, 2020 at 5:43pm PDT

“If you’re ready-this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream”, the two-time Album of the Year Grammy winner said.

Disappointed fans, who thought she was sharing album news, asked the singer when she’ll release her next album. The response was not what they wanted to hear, as the singer replied “I honestly have no idea”.