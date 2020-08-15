Adele shares album news and you won’t like it

Adele shares album news and you won’t like itSaturday, August 15, 2020
Adele’s album releases have become global events, with
It’s no wonder fans have been clamouring for the Rolling in the Deep singer’s next project with her last album coming some five years ago. But it seems the wait for the British star’s follow-up will continue when she delivered some disheartening news yesterday, August 14.
Adele took to Instagram to share a book she just read, Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living by Glennon Doyle which she said made her feel “as if I just flew into my body for the very first time.”
“If you’re ready-this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream”, the two-time Album of the Year Grammy winner said.
Disappointed fans, who thought she was sharing album news, asked the singer when she’ll release her next album. The response was not what they wanted to hear, as the singer replied “I honestly have no idea”.
