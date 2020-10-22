Adele to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ this weekend

Music megastar Adele will host

The two-time Album of the Year Grammy winner shared a photo of herself reviewing the script to her Instagram account yesterday, October 21. The caption simply read “3 days to go”.

It will be the British singer’s first time hosting the legendary sketch comedy show (she previously appeared as a musical guest in 2008) that has already seen Chris Rock and Issa Rae take lead the since its 46th season debuted on October 3.

With the US presidential elections just under two weeks away, it remains to be seen how ‘SNL’, famous for its parodies of politicians and current affairs, taps into Adele’s notoriously wicked sense of humour.

H.E.R. will be the episode’s musical guest.