Adele’s ‘30’ biggest-selling album of 2021 in US

Adele’s latest album 30 has sold more copies in the US since its release on Friday than any other 2021 albums to date.

According to Billboard, the British singer has already sold more than 500,000 copies as of Tuesday (November 23).

Using a metric that combines sales of vinyl, CDs, and downloads alongside streaming, 30 has sold over 575,000 copies.

Adele surpasses Taylor Swift’s December 2020 album Evermore which has sold 462,000 copies so far this year.

Billboard will be announcing the album’s official final first-week numbers on Sunday, but as it stands, 30 will be Adele’s third Billboard No. 1 album when its first week of sales closes.

This projection will mark Adele’s third No. 1. She previously topped the list with her last two studio albums, 25 (10 weeks in 2015-16) and 21 (24 weeks in 2011-12).

The 15-track album is inspired by Adele’s divorce from her husband Simon Konecki in 2019 and is about heartbreak, self-forgiveness, and liberation.

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the singer said creating the album was what sustained her through her “hell” of a divorce.

“It was like it really helped me, this album. It really, really did,” she said. “I really do believe, and I’m not being arrogant or anything like that here, it’s just, like, it was my hell. But I really went to hell and back.”