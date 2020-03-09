Age is just a number: 74-y-o Dolly Parton wants to pose for Playboy

Dolly Parton wants to pose for Playboy again for her 75th birthday.

The Jolene hitmaker hits the milestone age in January 2021, and she admitted she has no “plan to retire. She also said she would love to be on the cover of the magazine one more time.

Speaking to ’60 Minutes Australia’, she said: “I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74, and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again.

“See, I did Playboy magazine years ago, and I thought it’d be such a hoot – if they’ll go for it, I don’t know if they will – if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75.”

When Dolly appeared on the cover in 1978 – aged 32 – she posed in a Playboy bunny costume complete with a black bustier and bunny ears, and she’d be up for wearing the same outfit 45 years later.

She laughed: “Maybe! I could probably use it. Boobs are still the same.”

And the iconic musician – who admitted she’s had “about all the nips and tucks I can have” – suggested her own image lets her have a timeless appearance.

She added: “The good part with me though, I have my own look. I look kind of cartoonish, and cartoons don’t really age that much.

“Even when I’m 90, I’ll still probably look about the same way – just with thicker make-up and bigger hair.”