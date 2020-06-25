Aidonia creating his own strain of weed

Aidonia creating his own strain of weedThursday, June 25, 2020
Dancehall artiste Aidonia has long extolled his love for marijuana, and how important it is to his music. And now, in collaboration with Jamaican medical cannabis company Epican, Aidonia will soon release his own strain of marijuana.
In February 2019, the Banga artiste became an ambassador for Epican, which will produce the product.
Epican posted on Instagram recently asking fans to help name Aidonia’s strain.
“@aidonia4thgenna in the Epican Lab developing his NEW trademark strain with our Regional Retain Manager @kharmalove, Head of Marketing @jbibbons and President, D McK. What do you think he should name his strain? Best name wins,!” the photo was captioned.
So far, fans have suggested names ‘Nuh Boring Herb’, ‘Aircraft’, ‘Gen Kush’, ‘#4TH’, and ‘Lala land’.
What do you think Aidonia’s strain of marijuana should be called BUZZ fam?
