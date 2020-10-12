Aidonia the dancer? Deejay shows off his moves as he celebrates wife’s birthday

Aidoniaâ€™s wife, Kimberly Megan, celebrated her birthday on Sunday, but the Jamaican deejay partially stole the show with his dance moves.

Itâ€™s a little difficult to take the focus away from Kimberly bodyâ€™s in a bikini, but when Aidonia dropped legs on the weekend, it would be hard not to notice.

In a video he shared on Sunday via Instagram, Aidonia was seen dancing to Nwa Baby by African entertainer Flavour. Kimberly was encouraged to join her husband, and she took a break from her phone for a few seconds to dance with him. When she walked away, Aidonia continued dancing, showing off lots of foot movement.

He captioned the video, saying: â€œA My Bday? Ÿ˜‚ @kimberly__megan.â€

View this post on Instagram A My Bday? Ÿ˜‚ @kimberly__meganA post shared by @ aidonia4thgenna on Oct 11, 2020 at 8:04pm PDT

Showing a different side to the usually serious deejay, many viewers were excited to see the video.

â€œIf â€˜when music hits you you feel no painâ€™ was a person,â€ one social media user said.

â€œHey da man ya a dance enuh cho man Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£ luvvv itttt,â€ another added.

While many people commented on the dance moves, others couldnâ€™t help but talk about the person who recorded the video, as your eyes were kept busy seeing Aidonia dance from every possible angle.

â€œLil most the camera man mek mi vomit. Mi dizzy suh till,â€ one person said.