Aidonia the dancer? Deejay shows off his moves as he celebrates wife’s birthday

Aidonia the dancer? Deejay shows off his moves as he celebrates wife’s birthdayMonday, October 12, 2020
|
Aidoniaâ€™s wife, Kimberly Megan, celebrated her birthday on Sunday, but the Jamaican deejay partially stole the show with his dance moves.
Itâ€™s a little difficult to take the focus away from Kimberly bodyâ€™s in a bikini, but when Aidonia dropped legs on the weekend, it would be hard not to notice.
In a video he shared on Sunday via Instagram, Aidonia was seen dancing to Nwa Baby by African entertainer Flavour. Kimberly was encouraged to join her husband, and she took a break from her phone for a few seconds to dance with him. When she walked away, Aidonia continued dancing, showing off lots of foot movement.
He captioned the video, saying: â€œA My Bday? Ÿ˜‚ @kimberly__megan.â€
Showing a different side to the usually serious deejay, many viewers were excited to see the video.
â€œIf â€˜when music hits you you feel no painâ€™ was a person,â€ one social media user said.
â€œHey da man ya a dance enuh cho man Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£ luvvv itttt,â€ another added.
While many people commented on the dance moves, others couldnâ€™t help but talk about the person who recorded the video, as your eyes were kept busy seeing Aidonia dance from every possible angle.
â€œLil most the camera man mek mi vomit. Mi dizzy suh till,â€ one person said.
