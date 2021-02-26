Ajauni drops new trap dancehall single

With trap dancehall seemingly here to stay, up-and-coming artiste Ajauni released his latest track which fuses the hip-hop and dancehall beats.

Though frowned upon by some dancehall purists, Ajauni believes the trap-dancehall genre will continue to grow in favourability as more artistes embrace the sound.

His latest single Weh Mi Name, was released with matching visuals a week ago and already has fans buzzing about the artiste’s lyrics and flow that embody the emerging style.

According to Ajauni, the track was recorded to clarify his name.

“It was a case where supporters were getting my name mixed up with the record label by the same name, so I created a song explaining to my supporters who Ajauni the artiste really is,” he said.

With his natural continuous flow and creative lyrics, Ajauni believes he is different from trending artistes.

“My lyrics are very personal and are based on my experiences and those of friends around me. I always try to better my craft and be more creative than I was before so fans should definitely keep listening,” Ajauni added