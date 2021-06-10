Akino Dirtfree says trip to Jamaica for ‘Loose Ball’ single worth it, hints at remix with Stephen Marley

Fast rising dancehall lyricist Akino Dirtfree says he is extremely pleased with the final visuals recently released for his Loose Ball single recorded earlier this year.

The artiste, who flew to Jamaica solely to shoot the visuals, said he did so to give the video an authentic Jamaican feel, and is pleased with the positive feedback he has been receiving from fans.

“The concept for the Loose Ball video was basically a vibe showing a mixture of the lifestyle of the garrison and the lifestyle of uptown, that personifies my own life as well,” Aklino explained.

The Atlanta based artiste, who hails from Tivoli Gardens in Kingston Jamaica, is taking full advantage of the opportunity to share his lyrical potency with the both the Caribbean and US Market with the new visuals as well.

“Persons who have not been to Jamaica before or in a long while can connect to the unpolished flavor shown in this video, dancehall energy from Jamaica cannot be duplicated,” Akino added

The Loose Ball video was directed by Shane Creative and released under the Program Over Everything Music imprint to which the artiste is now officially signed.

Akino Dirtfree also revealed that he is looking to release additional material in short order for his ever growing fan base and says he will be returning to Jamaica soon for additional content.

According to the artiste, he has a remix with music royalty Stephen Marley that will drop soon.