Akon building second futuristic city in Uganda

Singer and businessman Akon has received land from the Ugandan government to build his second futuristic city in Africa.

“A place suitable in Uganda that has not less than one square mile will be made available to him and his team so he can harness resources and investments, attract investors, manage the project, and have a city,” Isaac Musumba, Uganda’s Minister of State for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, said

According to the singer it will be a “real-life Wakanda,” much like his first crypto city, Akon City, which is being built in his native country of Senegal.

According to local media, the new crypto city will use Akon’s own cryptocurrency, the stellar-based akoin, similar to how it is planned for in Senegal’s Akon City.

Ultimately, Akon said his goal is to rebuild the continent of Africa.

“The continent is our goal,” he said. “To build the continent, we need to unite as a people to make this thing happen,”

Adding that he expects the construction of the city to be completed by 2036.