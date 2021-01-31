Alaine and mom team up for YouTube channel

Singer Alaine and her mother, Myrna Laughton, launched a YouTube channel entitled

Alaine made the disclosure on her Instagram page where she shared a throwback photo of herself and her mother performing at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.

“My mama has always been the light of any room she walks into. This is a pic of us performing at the Pegasus Hotel, ‘long time ago in Bethlehem (well, actually in Kingston). Ketch di skank nuh,” said Alaine in the caption for the photo that she used to promote the channel which already has over 1,000 subscribers.

In the first video on the channel, Alaine and her mom give fans a front row seat to their breakfast routine, as they make callaloo, mackerel and provisions with plenty of banter.

Fans also learn that Alaine is vegan, and while she can make mackerel, she won’t be eating it.

Born Alaine Laughton in 1978 to Jamaican parents in New Jersey, the singer moved to Jamaica in the summer of 2004 to focus on her music after working in investment banking at JP Morgan Chase.