Alaine and mom team up for YouTube channel

Alaine and mom team up for YouTube channelSunday, January 31, 2021
|
Singer Alaine and her mother, Myrna Laughton, launched a YouTube channel entitled
Alaine made the disclosure on her Instagram page where she shared a throwback photo of herself and her mother performing at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.
“My mama has always been the light of any room she walks into. This is a pic of us performing at the Pegasus Hotel, ‘long time ago in Bethlehem (well, actually in Kingston). Ketch di skank nuh,” said Alaine in the caption for the photo that she used to promote the channel which already has over 1,000 subscribers.
In the first video on the channel, Alaine and her mom give fans a front row seat to their breakfast routine, as they make callaloo, mackerel and provisions with plenty of banter.
Fans also learn that Alaine is vegan, and while she can make mackerel, she won’t be eating it.
Born Alaine Laughton in 1978 to Jamaican parents in New Jersey, the singer moved to Jamaica in the summer of 2004 to focus on her music after working in investment banking at JP Morgan Chase.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy