Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding plans ‘are on pause’

Baseball legend Alex Rodriguez has admitted his wedding plans are on “pause” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 44-year-old Rodriguez has revealed that he and his fiancee have decided to take a step back from their wedding planning due to the ongoing health crisis.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Alex shared: “We have to go with the flow now. Everything is fluid, everything’s on just a pause.”

Alex admitted that with so much uncertainty surrounding the return to normality, they’re having to be flexible with their plans. The former sports star also insisted that safety is their overarching priority.

He said: “Obviously this is an unprecedented time. And for us, we just want to make sure that we think safety first and make sure that all the little ones are in a good place.”