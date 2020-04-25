Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding plans ‘are on pause’Saturday, April 25, 2020
|
Baseball legend Alex Rodriguez has admitted his wedding plans are on “pause” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 44-year-old Rodriguez has revealed that he and his fiancee have decided to take a step back from their wedding planning due to the ongoing health crisis.
Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Alex shared: “We have to go with the flow now. Everything is fluid, everything’s on just a pause.”
Alex admitted that with so much uncertainty surrounding the return to normality, they’re having to be flexible with their plans. The former sports star also insisted that safety is their overarching priority.
He said: “Obviously this is an unprecedented time. And for us, we just want to make sure that we think safety first and make sure that all the little ones are in a good place.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy