Alicia Keys describes Oprah as a ‘big sister’, ‘special human

The Girl On Fire hitmaker Alicia Keys has described TV icon Oprah as her “beautiful big sister”.

The 39-year-old is releasing her book More Myself: A Journey on the television icon’s ‘An Oprah Book’ imprint. She has revealed how her friend Oprah helped shaped the memoir.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “She’s a beautiful big sister to me, a special human in my life, and really just somebody who I model a lot of things off of. You can be powerful and kind and successful and graceful. You can have it all.

“She really said, ‘This is going to be such a special thing as long as you’re comfortable enough to really bring people into your world’.”

Keys admitted this was the catalyst for being so open in the book, and Oprah was “really proud” of the final results.