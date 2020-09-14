Alicia Keys to drop new album on Friday

Alicia Keys will

release her self-titled seventh studio album this Friday (September 18).

Keys, who hasnâ€™t released an album since 2016â€™s Here shared the news via a video â€“ where she is seen scrolling through tweets asking her about the album drop â€“ on her social media today.

The No One singer performed at the NFLâ€™s season kick-off last Thursday after the league said it would contribute to a new US$1 billion endowment fund aimed at supporting black businesses and communities. It comes at a time when there are ongoing calls and protests against racism and racial injustice in the United States, and worldwide.

You can check out Keysâ€™s playful album announcement below: