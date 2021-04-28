Alkaline announces Top Prize album release date

Alkaline announces Top Prize album release dateWednesday, April 28, 2021
Dancehall artiste Alkaline announced Wednesday (April 28) that his second album titled Top Prize would be released on digital platforms on May 14.
Speaking on the project, the artiste’s team noted that Alkaline had put together a discography of music that is suited for all demographics.
According to Alkaline, his new body of work showcases his strength, versatility and longevity as an artiste .
“Top Prize is a testament of victory against all odds, we’re focused on the top prize because we nah stop rise,” said Alkaline, who spoke on the title choice for the album.
Already a hit
Singles like Cree and Ocean Wave are already a hit as they quickly became crowd favorites when they were released in 2020 with Cree having amassed over 3 million streams while “Ocean Wave” pulled in close to 4 million streams across digital streaming platforms.
Other title tracks hit stores on February 12, trending worldwide,which the artiste’s manager, Kereena Beckford said spoke to the increased demand for the artiste’s music.
“Alkaline delivers and I feel that’s the reason his music is so well received all over the world. The songs on this album speak to each of his fans in a different way to fit any mood they are in” added Beckford .
Top Prize comprises of 14-tracks; singles featured on the album include: Magic, Ah, Medicine, Maniac, Deh Suh, Ocean Wave, Top Prize, Payroll, More Life, Heat A Di Moment, Cree, Hostage, Nuh Trust Mankind and Twerc.
