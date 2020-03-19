Alkaline donates disinfectants to children’s home

Alkaline donates disinfectants to children’s homeThursday, March 19, 2020
Dancehall artiste Alkaline has pitched in to help contain the spread of coronavirus. Under the Alkaline Foundation, he donated cleaning agents and disinfectant to the Maxfield Park Children’s Home on Wednesday.
Alkaline’s manager Kereena Beckford said the foundation saw a need and tried to fill it.
“The Foundation understood there was a need for the products and made them readily available This is the first step to making a difference, but we sincerely hope that all Jamaicans pool together to combat the spread of the Covid-19 Virus,” she said.
The Foundation, headed by Alkaline, consists of 4 other members who have been actively assisting persons in numerous capacities.
