Alkaline jumpstarts Audiomack’s ‘Fine-Tuned’ Series

Alkaline jumpstarts Audiomack’s ‘Fine-Tuned’ SeriesThursday, April 29, 2021
Continuing on their commitment to supporting artists and producing quality, original content, Audiomack has today launched ‘Fine Tuned’ featuring Jamaican Dancehall maven, Alkaline.
The series is being hosted via Audiomack’s ‘Audiomack World’ platform, which debuted earlier this year to highlight global talent within the digital entertainment space. This first episode sees Alkaline performing his hits ‘Cree’ and ‘Ocean Wave’ in an acoustic style with guitarist Elijah Hawk.
Audiomack has a broad range of influence with their original series’ and provides an insider’s perspective that is rarely shared with the general public.
As a go-to destination for music fans and creators alike, the platform facilitates a space for exploration, be it a well-known name or an up and comer. The Fine Tuned content is released via Audiomack’s YouTube page and has several more exciting features lined up for the spotlight to include Konshens in May.
