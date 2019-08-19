Alkaline pleases fans with new tracks

Alkaline pleases fans with new tracksMonday, August 19, 2019
|
Following a successful performance at World Vibes that
was held during this year’s Dream Weekend in Negril, Jamaica, Alkaline has been
releasing a slew of songs for his fans.
Mama Pray that was produced by DJ Frass on his ‘AMG’ Rhythm is a favourite. The song highlights the protection that one’s mother can provide through prayer. “Me feel seh a di prayer weh mama pray… mek di enemy dem cyaan tan up inna me way,” Alkaline deejays in the song.
Alkaline’s With The Thing has been creating a buzz in the dancehall space.
On the same steady path, he released another single called Nothing Nuh Change that was produced by New Era Productions. Like some of his other tracks, Alkaline continues to remind fans and detractors of his musical abilities. He followed that release with Elite Only.
But the track that has really been creating the buzz is With The Thing that was released in March. It was produced by Cr203 Records, and it has been resonating well with music lovers. On August 13, a music video for the single was uploaded to Alkaline’s YouTube channel.
— Written by Shania Hanchard
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy