Alkaline returns for ‘Top Prize’ with new single, album

Dancehall artiste Alkaline says he is

gearing up to release a new album in early spring 2021.

The 14-track album entitled Top Prize will capture the growth that has taken place in the artiste since his 2016 debut album New Level Unlocked which peaked at No. 1 and spent 18 weeks on the Billboard Reggae chart.

According to the artiste, the album will demonstrate his creativity, growth, and unforgettable presence as a lyricist and is guaranteed to rake in a host of accolades.

He has already begun promoting the soon-to-be released album, encouraging fans to download the first single, which bears the same name as the album, so they can sing along at his upcoming concert in Tampa on February 20.

“We encourage fans to purchase/stream the lead single Top Prize as we gear up for the album whilst checking out the variety of options from masks to t-shirts as they prepare to attend the concert,” his publicist Rickardo Shuzzr said.

Since his 2011 debut in, Alkaline has become a force to reckon with, appealing to dancehall’s millennial and gen-z audience, which make up the bulk of his fan base.