Alkaline’s latest album gets thumbs up from Floyd Green

Alkaline’s latest album gets thumbs up from Floyd GreenSaturday, May 22, 2021
Jamaica’s Agriculture Minister Floyd Green has lauded dancehall artiste Alkaline for his latest effort, the album
The Minister used his Twitter account to share his thoughts on the recently released fourteen-track compilation. “Alka definitely have some big hits on the album #TopPrize” he wrote.
Also showing some love is fellow dancehall artiste Mr Vegas, who called on others to support the latest effort of the Vendetta Boss. “Please support one of the biggest name in dancehall” he wrote on his own Instagram account recently after also buying the album.
Alkaline’s sophomore album was released on May 14 on most streaming platforms, and has been doing quite well since its release.
Within the first hours of its release the album took over the top spot on the iTunes reggae charts and managed to reach number six on the worldwide charts. It has also been generating steam on other platforms such as Audiomack and Amazon as fans enjoy the new music.
