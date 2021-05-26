Alkaline’s ‘Top Prize’ takes no.1 spot on US Current Reggae Albums chart

Dancehall artiste Alkaline Top Prize album takes the number one spot on the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart with an impressive 1,527 copies sold in its first week.

This doubles the 741 copies that his previous effort, 2016’s New Level Unlocked, sold in its opening week.

Top Prize debuts at number two on the streaming- and sales-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart. The set released by Autobam Records on May 14, has 14 songs including the previous hit Ocean Wave, Maniac, Hostage, and Nuh Trust Mankind.

The album also features on other Billboard charts including Top Current Album Sales (number 56) and Heatseekers Albums (number 19). For the first time, Alkaline debuts at number 37 on the publication’s Emerging Artists Chart.

Here’s a breakdown of Alkaline’s first week sales figures. Total Album Sales streaming and sales combined 2,957; Song Sales 638; Track equivalent albums (TEA) 64; Audio Streaming 1,623,382; Video Streaming 355,103; and, Total (stream equivalent albums) SEA Audio 1,366.

Skillbeng also makes moves on the Billboard charts as the remix of Crocodile Teeth with rapper Nicki Minaj debuts at 100 on the Hot 100 chart. The song enters Digital Song Sales chart at 43 and is 182 on Billboard‘s Global 200.

This is the first time in four years that a Jamaican has entered the Billboard Hot 100. The last time this occurred was in April 2017 with Sean Paul’s guest appearance on Enrique Iglesias’s Subeme La Radio.