All about the paper! Jada Kingdom to release ‘Green Dreams’ next week

Jamaican singer Jada Kingdom plans to end the year with a bang.

The entertainer will be releasing a track called Green Dreams on Thursday, December 17, and itâ€™s all about money.

On Tuesday, she shared three photos in which she is standing in front of a van filled with money. And although she is skimpily clad, her face is covered.

â€œŸ¶Seh the only thing mi need, the money, that green, Pocket soo steep, i can buy my own dreams Ÿ¶ * Jada Kingdomâ€™s new single â€œGreen Dreamsâ€ will be released on December 17th â€¢ 2020,â€ the Banana artiste captioned one of the posts.

And she seems very eager to release the track, as she quickly commented on her post, asking: â€œWho ready like me?â€

â€œMi ready more than u lol,â€ one social media user responded. Another added: â€œDi way mi excited mi all nervousŸ˜©Ÿ˜©â€

Green Dreams would top off an already good year for the Jada, who has done well with songs like Win, Budum, Tek It featuring Skillibeng and Bedroom Bully with Verse Simmonds.