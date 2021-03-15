All hail Queen Bey! Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys

Beyoncé is now the most-awarded woman in Grammys history after she won her 28th Grammy at last night’s awards show.

“I am so honoured, I’m so excited,” she said while accepting her record-breaking trophy, for best R&B performance. She surpassed bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss who previously held the record with 27.

Queen Bey’s 28th Grammy was presented in honour of Black Parade, a celebration of black power and resilience, which she released on Juneteenth last year.

“As an artiste, I believe it’s my job to reflect the times, and it’s been such a difficult time,” she said as she collected the award.

“So I wanted to uplift, encourage, celebrate all of the beautiful black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the world”.

And not only that, She went to the Grammys with nine nominations, the most for any artistes that night. Earlier in the night, she and her nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter won the award for best music video award for the single, Brown Skin Girl.

And then history was made again when Beyoncé and Meghan Thee Stallion won best rap song award for Savage remix. That was the first time women had won that award.

The star has now equalled super-producer Qunicy Jones’ total of 28 Grammys. Only classical conductor Sir Georg Solti has more, with 31.