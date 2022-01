All hail â€˜Queen Sandraâ€™: Mark Golding salutes his wife

Although Mark

Golding is busy campaigning to be president of the People’s National Party

(PNP), he took time out to salute his wife, Sandra.

With posts on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday, the politician said: “’Beside Every Strong Man, is a Strong Woman’. I would not be the man I am today without you; my coach, counselor, confidante, critic, motivator, mother of my amazing children, my only dance partner, my rock, my wife, my #WomanCrushEveryday.â€

This is the second time he has mentioned her in recent months.

When he was about to announce his intention to run for leadership of the party, Golding posted a photo of him and his wife with a caption that said: “Wifey said it’s time #OnYourMark.†That post was made on September 23.

— Mark Golding (@MarkJGolding) #OnYourMark pic.twitter.com/0WjZFDOUrXSeptember 23, 2020

Meanwhile, both Golding and Lisa Hanna are gearing up for the PNP’s presidential election on November 7. It comes a little more than a year after Dr Peter Phillips beat Peter Bunting in a similar election.

Based on how messy that election was, Hanna has committed to running a clean campaign.