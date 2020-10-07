All hail â€˜Queen Sandraâ€™: Mark Golding salutes his wife

All hail â€˜Queen Sandraâ€™: Mark Golding salutes his wifeWednesday, October 07, 2020
Although Mark
Golding is busy campaigning to be president of the Peopleâ€™s National Party
(PNP), he took time out to salute his wife, Sandra.
With posts on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday, the politician said: â€œâ€™Beside Every Strong Man, is a Strong Womanâ€™. I would not be the man I am today without you; my coach, counselor, confidante, critic, motivator, mother of my amazing children, my only dance partner, my rock, my wife, my #WomanCrushEveryday.â€
This is the second time he has mentioned her in recent months.
When he was about to announce his intention to run for leadership of the party, Golding posted a photo of him and his wife with a caption that said: â€œWifey said itâ€™s time #OnYourMark.â€ That post was made on September 23.
Meanwhile, both Golding and Lisa Hanna are gearing up for the PNPâ€™s presidential election on November 7. It comes a little more than a year after Dr Peter Phillips beat Peter Bunting in a similar election.
Based on how messy that election was, Hanna has committed to running a clean campaign.
