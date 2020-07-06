All six CPL franchises finalise 2020 draft picks

Things are heating up ahead of the start of the 2020 season of the Caribbean Premier League T-20 competition, as all six franchises have finalized their draft picks on Monday (July 6).

The draft, done virtually in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, allowed the six teams to successfully fill out their rosters with both Caribbean and overseas playersâ€”the line-up of talent and flair is impressive.

The Barbados Tridents, looking to defending their championship title, have signed Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, English opener Alex Hales and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

The other overseas players drafted by the Barbados Tridents are Englishman Harry Gurney and Afghani Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

We are happy to introduce your Barbados Tridents for CPL20!Letâ€™s Defend Our Title Ÿ† #CPL20 #LetsGoTridents #WeTridentStrongPosted by Barbados Tridents onÂ Monday, July 6, 2020

The managed to retain the core of their winning side from last yearâ€™s championship and have signed Kyle Mayers to join a strong set of Caribbean players.

After a dismal performance last year, which saw them finish in last place in the regional standings, the Jamaica Tallawahs are looking to rebuild.

The Tallawahs have recruited Carlos Brathwaite who was released by the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. The Jamaican franchise also signed Nepalese leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and South African left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Introducing your Jamaica Tallawahs for CPL20. #CPLDraft #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #JamaicaTallawahsPosted by CPL T20 onÂ Monday, July 6, 2020

They have brought in exciting Pakistani all-rounder Asif Ali and retained their leading run-scorer from last season, Glenn Phillips. These overseas players will combine with a strong local contingent which includes Andre Russell, Rovman Powell and Oshane Thomas.

Trinbago Knight Riders have signed Pravin Tambe, and the spinner will become the first Indian to play at the CPL. They have also brought back Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed who was part of their championship-winning team in 2018.

Your Trinbago Knight Riders for CPL20. Welcome to the CPL Pravin Tambe! #CPLDraft #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouderPosted by CPL T20 onÂ Monday, July 6, 2020

The Knight Riders have signed New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert and Zimbabwean batsman Sikandar Raza. The Trinbago franchise has retained the core of their local players for the 2020 season.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have retained 13 players from the team that went unbeaten during the league stage of last yearâ€™s tournament and have added New Zealander Ross Taylor and Afghani Naveen-ul-Haq. Imran Tahir, Chris Green, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul and Sherfane Rutherford all return to the Amazon Warriors for 2020.

Introducing your Warriors for CPL20. #CPLDraft #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #GuyanaAmazonWarriors The Guyana Amazon WarriorsPosted by CPL T20 onÂ Monday, July 6, 2020

The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have signed Australians Chris Lynn and Ben Dunk and have also recruited Ish Sodhi and Sohail Tanvir. Rassie van der Dussen returns to the Patriots after a successful spell with the team in 2018 and they welcome back Fabian Allen, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell and their captain Rayad Emrit.

A new look St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots are well equipped for CPL20. #CPLDraft #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #StKittsAndNevisPatriotsPosted by CPL T20 onÂ Monday, July 6, 2020

With the sudden departure of Chris Gayle, the St Lucia Zouks will also be looking to bounce back from a lacklustre 2019 season and have retained nine players, including skipper Daren Sammy to the squad.

See the full draft pick by the St Lucian franchise below:

Have a Ÿ‘€ at our â­ï¸-studded squad â¤´ï¸Some big names who will be fighting it out to bring the glory to St. Lucia in the #CPLT20. Ÿ’ª#ZouksOnFire #CricketPlayedLouderPosted by St Lucia Zouks onÂ Monday, July 6, 2020

The 2020 season of CPL T-20 is slated to kick off on Tuesday, August 18, hosted in Trinidad, before coming to a spectacular close on Thursday, September 10.

Well, BUZZ fam? How are we feeling about out teamsâ€™ chances this year?