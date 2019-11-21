All you need to know about Kamila McDonald’s new bae, Jason Panton

Many persons were

shocked on Tuesday when they saw Jah Cure’s ex-wife, Kamila McDonald, in the

arms of another man, Jason Panton.

In the photo, Kamila flashed a bright smile while looking in Jason’s eyes.

Jason’s caption for the Instagram post with the fitness and lifestyle coach was: “JAH keep we Firm & Strong. Kamila commented, saying: “Love is so lovely and together is my favourite place to be.”

Based on Kamila’s popularity and the very public relationship she had with Jah Cure, it is no surprise that many persons are wondering who Jason is.

Of course, BUZZ had to do a little digging to find out about the new man on the scene.

Jason received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Central Florida before getting his master’s in Interdisciplinary Arts & Arts Management from Nova Southeastern University.

He’s a painter who has curated exhibits in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Brand development is also one of the areas he is involved in, and he has done work with companies like Def Jam Records, VP Records, Tuff Gong International, We Are Massiv and Puma’s 2012 Olympic collection with Cedella Marley.

He was once the marketing manager for the Marley Beverage Company, and he also served as the social media manager for Marley Coffee.

Jason was also a consultant for Ky-Mani Marley’s Konfrontation Muzik.

Very involved in music, Jason is one of the organisers for events Live From Kingston and Dubwise Jamaica.

Jason is quite the creative soul. He is also a designer, A&R and DJ.

Jason seems to be quite the catch. What are your thoughts, BUZZ fam?