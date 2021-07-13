‘Allow me to grow’: Buju Banton on Bob Marley comparison

‘Allow me to grow’: Buju Banton on Bob Marley comparisonTuesday, July 13, 2021
Reggae veteran Buju Banton considers it an honour to be compared to the late king of reggae, Bob Marley. But in the end, the Destiny singer says he only wants to be himself.
Banton made the comments while speaking in an interview with New Zealand’s radio DJ, Zane Lowe;
“I always think in my mind, to be compared to a great man like Gong is an honour, its more than a privilege. But I need the opportunity to be me, I am a living breathing walking man under the face of my father son. Allow me to grow, because if man cannot do what other men have done and survive we may as well die,” he said.
Banton’s comments were met with nods of agreements from his fans.
“Real way Gargamel from you wake you wake just that bob was older and before,” one commented.
“True that, have to be allowed to be you,” another wrote.
“Dope response Buju,” someone wrote.
