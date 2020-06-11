Already Gone: Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from husband of 7 years

Already Gone: Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from husband of 7 yearsThursday, June 11, 2020
|
Kelly
Clarkson is divorcing her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock.
The Since U Been Gone singer reportedly filed for divorce on June 4 in Los Angeles.
Blackstock, who is Clarkson’s manager and the executive producer of her show, married the American Idol winner in 2013.
They have two young children together. Blackstock also has two children from a previous marriage.
In the filing, Clarkson cited irreconcilable differences and further requested that she not pay spousal support to the kids’ father. She also requested that her surname be legally changed back to Clarkson.
The two got engaged in December 2012, after less than a year of dating, and eloped in October of the following year.
The 38-year-old Clarkson is a three-time Grammy Award winner and is a judge on The Voice, a reality competition singing show, and host of the daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show.
