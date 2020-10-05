Already?! Warren Weir believes his four-month-old daughter is a ‘diva’Monday, October 05, 2020
|
Jamaican athlete
Warren Weir believes his four-month-old daughter, Xiara, might be little diva
after all.
Sharing four pictures of his daughter with various poses and expressions, Warren tweeted: â€œDamn Iâ€™ve done got me a diva.â€
In addition to stating how beautiful she is, his followers on Twitter pretty much agreed.
â€œOh yesâ€¦she is posing alrightâ€¦ love love her beautiful soul,â€ one person said.
The baby is definitely living the life of a diva, as she has already been on vacation with Warren and her mother, Alexan Stewart. The three have spent time at Omni Orlando resort and the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Xiara has even been featured in several TikTok videos that her parents have shared on social media.
So much is already happening for the little cutie who was born on May 13 this year. Her parents shared the pregnancy journey with fans on social media via funny posts and video. And when she was eventually born, they both described the birth as a blessing.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy