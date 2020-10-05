Already?! Warren Weir believes his four-month-old daughter is a ‘diva’

Jamaican athlete

Warren Weir believes his four-month-old daughter, Xiara, might be little diva

after all.

Sharing four pictures of his daughter with various poses and expressions, Warren tweeted: â€œDamn Iâ€™ve done got me a diva.â€

Damn Iâ€™ve done got me a diva â€" Warren Weir (@Warren_Weir) October 5, 2020

In addition to stating how beautiful she is, his followers on Twitter pretty much agreed.

â€œOh yesâ€¦she is posing alrightâ€¦ love love her beautiful soul,â€ one person said.

The baby is definitely living the life of a diva, as she has already been on vacation with Warren and her mother, Alexan Stewart. The three have spent time at Omni Orlando resort and the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Xiara has even been featured in several TikTok videos that her parents have shared on social media.

Letâ€™s dress up baby Outfit: @ohbaby876 A post shared by Alexan Stewart (@lexcee28) on Oct 3, 2020 at 7:34pm PDT

So much is already happening for the little cutie who was born on May 13 this year. Her parents shared the pregnancy journey with fans on social media via funny posts and video. And when she was eventually born, they both described the birth as a blessing.