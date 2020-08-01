Amanda Seales says white producer on ‘The Real’ felt attacked by her

American comedian Amanda Seales

has spilled the details on the real reason she left the popular talk show

The outspoken black activist said she was reported by the show’s only white female producer, after she expressed concerns over the woman overseeing a segment which featured her Smart, Funny & Black game show.

“I did a Smart, Funny & Black game on The Real…and they assigned it to the one white woman producer,” Seales said during a recent Instagram live. “We have three black women producers and one black guy producer so I was like, ‘Why are you producing this?’ and she said , ‘Oh, because so-and-so assigned it to me.’ I said, ‘But why would you be producing this? You’re a white woman, you don’t understand what we’re gonna be talking about.’ Now, she could have said, ‘Well actually, I grew up in this culture…’ if that was the case…

“Another producer there stepped in and said, ‘Listen we’re gonna work on it,’ and she proved my point because I’m new to this show, I need to work with somebody who knows this show because I know my show… so I couldn’t stay in a place like that.”

Seales added that the white woman did not know the details of the segment, so she enquired about getting production credit.

“Basically she went crying to someone and said I attacked her,” Seales said.

On top of this, she said the show was breaking her spirit as authority tried to censor her, and “I didn’t want to be somewhere where people weren’t being honest with me. People were scared of me cause of my black womanness.”

The last straw was harsh criticism by online trolls on The Real‘s social media pages. Seales said while former co-host Loni Love would urge them to leave her alone, the show’s executives did not intervene to stop the online bullying.

Seales departure from The Real in June came a month before Tamera Mowry announced her split from the show.