Amazon crashes in parts of the US, affecting thousands

E-commerce giant Amazon saw its website crash

in parts of the United States earlier today, according to Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks website issues, reports that the outage began around 3:00 pm New York time and with approximately 75,000 users around the country reporting issues.

However, less than an hour later, many users reported that Amazon was back up and running forty minutes later.

In one tweet to a user, the –ecommerce company’s support account, Amazon Help, replied:

“Hi, Hashim! Thanks for reaching out to us today. We’re aware of the issue, and have notified the appropriate team. Please continue to check back on the website/app periodically. We’re sorry for the inconvenience.

— Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) May 28, 2020