American rapper Offset questioned over gun

American rapper Offset questioned over gunThursday, January 30, 2020
|
Offset has been detained by police following a report of a person with a gun at a shopping centre.
The Migos rapper and three others have reportedly been taken to a nearby police station for questioning but have not officially been arrested after officers recovered two guns following a complaint.
Sources told TMZ a call came in shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday of a person with a firearm inside the parking structure at The Grove shopping centre in Los Angeles.
According to the insider, the person with the weapon allegedly fled the scene and Offset and members of his entourage were initially detained by The Grove’s security station.
It has not been made clear if Offset or anyone he was with actually had a weapon.
This isn’t the first time the 28-year-old star has crossed paths with police in recent months.
In November, he was stopped for speeding, just a week after picking up his new Ferrari, which was a gift to himself to celebrate the Grammy nomination he and wife Cardi B received for Best Rap Performance for their collaboration Clout.
He was spotted being pulled over by sheriff’s deputies in West Hollywood for going over the 35mph speed limit.
According to reports at the time, Offset was co-operative and let off with a warning after getting out of the vehicle and having a chat with the cop.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy