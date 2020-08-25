American singer, HER is in Jamaica!Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Thereâ€™s no argument here, Jamaica is the ground where American celebrities love to play!
HER is the latest celebrity to make Jamaica the chosen place to vacay. The American singer and songwriter posted photos of her enjoying the evening beach on a resort somewhere in Jamaica, with the caption; â€œI usually donâ€™tâ€¦ but when I doâ€¦ JM.â€
Born Gabriella Wilson, HER (Having Everything Revealed) is a Grammy-winning R&B singer and songwriter signed to RCA records.
Just last week Global superstar, Madonna was on the island celebrating her 62nd birthday, and from the clips posted on her Instagram we know she had a good time.
We know, HER, will have an equally good time, while quarantining of course!
