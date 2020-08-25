American singer, HER is in Jamaica!

Thereâ€™s no argument here, Jamaica is the ground where American celebrities love to play!

HER is the latest celebrity to make Jamaica the chosen place to vacay. The American singer and songwriter posted photos of her enjoying the evening beach on a resort somewhere in Jamaica, with the caption; â€œI usually donâ€™tâ€¦ but when I doâ€¦ JM.â€

Born Gabriella Wilson, HER (Having Everything Revealed) is a Grammy-winning R&B singer and songwriter signed to RCA records.

View this post on Instagram I usually donâ€™tâ€¦ but when I do.. Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial) on Aug 24, 2020 at 6:13pm PDT

Just last week Global superstar, Madonna was on the island celebrating her 62nd birthday, and from the clips posted on her Instagram we know she had a good time.

We know, HER, will have an equally good time, while quarantining of course!