American singer Jason Derulo shows off ripped body in Jamaica

It seems American

singer Jason Derulo is in Jamaica.

On Monday afternoon, Derulo shared a photo in which he was showing off his ripped body and tattoos. He was only wearing shorts with what seemed like a T-shirt tucked in his waist.

â€œJungle workoutŸ¦,â€ he captioned the photo.

Apart from tagging Jamaica as his location, the entertainer has not stated where he is.

The shirtless photo caught lots of eyes, and many people commented with heart and fire emojis.

â€œI am seeing the effect and is drool worthy,â€ one social media user said.

Others insisted that he had a good time and partake in the popular Jamaican dishes like ackee and saltfish and jerked chicken.

â€œWelcome to Jamaica and I hope youâ€™ll enjoy yourself @jasonderulo,â€ one person commented.

While it seems he is on vacation in Jamaica, this would not be Deruloâ€™s first time in the country, as he performed at Reggae Sumfest in St James In 2014.