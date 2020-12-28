American singer Jason Derulo shows off ripped body in Jamaica

American singer Jason Derulo shows off ripped body in JamaicaMonday, December 28, 2020
|
It seems American
singer Jason Derulo is in Jamaica.
On Monday afternoon, Derulo shared a photo in which he was showing off his ripped body and tattoos. He was only wearing shorts with what seemed like a T-shirt tucked in his waist.
â€œJungle workoutŸ¦,â€ he captioned the photo.
Apart from tagging Jamaica as his location, the entertainer has not stated where he is.
The shirtless photo caught lots of eyes, and many people commented with heart and fire emojis.
â€œI am seeing the effect and is drool worthy,â€ one social media user said.
Others insisted that he had a good time and partake in the popular Jamaican dishes like ackee and saltfish and jerked chicken.
â€œWelcome to Jamaica and I hope youâ€™ll enjoy yourself @jasonderulo,â€ one person commented.
While it seems he is on vacation in Jamaica, this would not be Deruloâ€™s first time in the country, as he performed at Reggae Sumfest in St James In 2014.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy