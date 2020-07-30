Amita Persaud-Webb takes Asafa Powell to court for child support

Former 100 metres world record-holder Asafa Powell appeared in court today, July 30, after ex-girlfriend Amita Persaud-Webb filed for child support.

The ‘Sub-10 King’ appeared before the Family Court in Kington and St Andrew on Thursday (July 30), asking the court for a paternity test for the seven-year-old child they share.

It is understood that Persaud-Webb, represented by attorney Michelle Thomas, filed papers seeking $40,000 a month for child maintenance.

According to a well placed OBSERVER ONLINE source, Powell and Persaud Webb had an informal arrangement where Powell should have been paying $25,000 in maintenance each month, but the former sprinting sensation did not honour that commitment.

The source said as a result, Persaud Webb decided to get a formal agreement through the courts for $40,000, but Powell threw a spoke in the wheel when he disputed paternity.

Powell is scheduled to return to court on October 9. Efforts to contact his lawyer for comment were unsuccessful.

Asafa is married to model Alyshia Miller with whom he shares a son. He also has a third child from another relationship.