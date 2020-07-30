Amita Persaud-Webb takes Asafa Powell to court for child support

Amita Persaud-Webb takes Asafa Powell to court for child supportThursday, July 30, 2020
|
Former 100 metres world record-holder Asafa Powell appeared in court today, July 30, after ex-girlfriend Amita Persaud-Webb filed for child support.
The ‘Sub-10 King’ appeared before the Family Court in Kington and St Andrew on Thursday (July 30), asking the court for a paternity test for the seven-year-old child they share.
It is understood that Persaud-Webb, represented by attorney Michelle Thomas, filed papers seeking $40,000 a month for child maintenance.
According to a well placed OBSERVER ONLINE source, Powell and Persaud Webb had an informal arrangement where Powell should have been paying $25,000 in maintenance each month, but the former sprinting sensation did not honour that commitment.
The source said as a result, Persaud Webb decided to get a formal agreement through the courts for $40,000, but Powell threw a spoke in the wheel when he disputed paternity.
Powell is scheduled to return to court on October 9. Efforts to contact his lawyer for comment were unsuccessful.
Asafa is married to model Alyshia Miller with whom he shares a son. He also has a third child from another relationship.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy