And the VMA goes to… Here are the winners from Sunday’s show

Lady Gaga and K-pop supergroup BTS were the big winners at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards that was aired on Sunday night.

With the world struggling to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the event was held with limited to no studio audience with New York City as the backdrop. There were performances by Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Maluma and Doja Cat.

However, the big winners on the night were Lady Gaga and BTS. Gaga won Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Collaboration for her Rain On Me track with Ariana Grande.

BTS won for Best Pop, Best K-Pop and Best Group.

Video of the Year: The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Artist of the Year: Lady Gaga

Song of the Year: Rain On Me – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Best Collaboration: Rain On Me – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Best New Artist: Doja Cat

Best Pop: BTS – On

Best Hip-Hop: Savage – Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rock: Coldplay – Orphans

Best Alternative: Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine

Best Latin: Maluma ft. J Balvin – Qué Pena

Best R&B: Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

Best K-Pop: On – BTS

Video For Good: I Can’t Breathe – H.E.R.

Best Music Video From Home: Stuck With U – Ariana Grander and Justine Bieber

Best Group: BTS

Best Quarantine Performance: CNCO – MTV Unplugged At Home

Best Direction: Taylor Swift — The Man — Directed by Taylor Swift

Best Cinematography: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — Rain On Me — Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

Best Art Direction: Miley Cyrus — Mother’s Daughter — Art Direction by Christian Stone

Best Visual Effects: Dua Lipa — Physical — Warner Records — Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

Best Choreography: BTS — On — Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

Best Editing: Miley Cyrus — Mother’s Daughter — Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico