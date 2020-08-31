And the VMA goes to… Here are the winners from Sunday’s show

And the VMA goes to… Here are the winners from Sunday’s showMonday, August 31, 2020
|
Lady Gaga and K-pop supergroup BTS were the big winners at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards that was aired on Sunday night.
With the world struggling to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the event was held with limited to no studio audience with New York City as the backdrop. There were performances by Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Maluma and Doja Cat.
However, the big winners on the night were Lady Gaga and BTS. Gaga won Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Collaboration for her Rain On Me track with Ariana Grande.
BTS won for Best Pop, Best K-Pop and Best Group.
Video of the Year: The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Artist of the Year: Lady Gaga
Song of the Year: Rain On Me – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
Best Collaboration: Rain On Me – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
Best New Artist: Doja Cat
Best Pop: BTS – On
Best Hip-Hop: Savage – Megan Thee Stallion
Best Rock: Coldplay – Orphans
Best Alternative: Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine
Best Latin: Maluma ft. J Balvin – Qué Pena
Best R&B: Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
Best K-Pop: On – BTS
Video For Good: I Can’t Breathe – H.E.R.
Best Music Video From Home: Stuck With U – Ariana Grander and Justine Bieber
Best Group: BTS
Best Quarantine Performance: CNCO – MTV Unplugged At Home
Best Direction: Taylor Swift — The Man — Directed by Taylor Swift
Best Cinematography: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — Rain On Me — Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
Best Art Direction: Miley Cyrus — Mother’s Daughter — Art Direction by Christian Stone
Best Visual Effects: Dua Lipa — Physical — Warner Records — Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
Best Choreography: BTS — On — Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
Best Editing: Miley Cyrus — Mother’s Daughter — Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy