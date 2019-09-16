Andre Russell and his wife are expecting a baby

Andre Russell and his wife are expecting a babyMonday, September 16, 2019
|
Samantha J was not the only public figure doing a gender
reveal this weekend, as West Indies cricketer Andre Russell and his wife, Jassym
Lora Russell, took to Instagram to share their intimate moment with fans.
In a video that was posted on Instagram, Jassym threw a ball to her hubby who batted it. After being hit, the ball then opened with the pink powder indicating that the two would be having a baby girl.
“So it’s #GIRL, another blessing in my life. It didn’t matter if it was a girl or a boy, all am asking God for is a healthy baby #babyrussell,” Andre Russell said in his post.
The 31-year-old cricketer holds the position of all-rounder in the West Indies cricket team, which he joined 2011.
