Andre Russell and his wife are expecting a baby

Samantha J was not the only public figure doing a gender

reveal this weekend, as West Indies cricketer Andre Russell and his wife, Jassym

Lora Russell, took to Instagram to share their intimate moment with fans.

In a video that was posted on Instagram, Jassym threw a ball to her hubby who batted it. After being hit, the ball then opened with the pink powder indicating that the two would be having a baby girl.

In a video that was posted on Instagram, Jassym threw a ball to her hubby who batted it. After being hit, the ball then opened with the pink powder indicating that the two would be having a baby girl.

“So it’s #GIRL, another blessing in my life. It didn’t matter if it was a girl or a boy, all am asking God for is a healthy baby #babyrussell,” Andre Russell said in his post.

The 31-year-old cricketer holds the position of all-rounder in the West Indies cricket team, which he joined 2011.