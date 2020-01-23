Andre Russell and wife Jassym welcome baby girl

Andre Russell and wife Jassym welcome baby girlThursday, January 23, 2020
|
Jassym, the wife of West Indies cricketer Andre Russell, has given birth to a baby girl, and they are more than excited.
The baby, whose name is Amaiah Russell, was born in a Florida hospital. Andre broke the news to his followers via Instagram on Thursday.
â€œAnotherÂ #blessingÂ welcoming Amaiah S Russell to the world! God is good all the time. Thank God for my strong QueenÂ @jassymloraruÂ #daddysbabygirl,â€ Andre said on Instagram.
Tons of congratulatory messages have been pouring in since the birth was revealed.
Andreâ€™s baby news came a few hours after Usain Bolt and his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, revealed that they are expecting a child together.
